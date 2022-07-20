Rangers new boy Ben Davies has expressed his amazement at the sight of Ibrox and revealed that he cannot wait to play in front of the Gers fans.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with Championship side Sheffield United and featured in 22 games, scoring one goal as the Blades narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Davies joined Liverpool in January 2021 but did not feature in any competitive games for the Reds and in the ongoing transfer window the centre-back signed a four-year deal with the Gers for a transfer fee in the region of £3m.

The defender expressed his excitement regarding Ibrox after visiting the stadium for the first time in person and revealed that he is eager to get going in front of the fans.

Davies is of the view that his move to Rangers is the ideal one and he believes that the challenges and expectations in Glasgow will bring out the best in him.

“All my career, I’ve looked to take different opportunities”, Davies told Rangers TV.

“Going out on loan, taking moves when they’ve come about and not just staying in my comfort zone.

“That’s going to help me going forward.

“I think this is the best place possible for me.

“The expectation, levels and standards that the club has are exceptional and that can only bring the best out of me.

“I’ve obviously seen Ibrox on TV but this is the first time I’ve been here.

“It’s like when you first go up the steps when you go to your first game.

“Wow. And that was with an empty stadium so I’m looking forward to the fans coming in and the rest of the season.”

Davies has joined Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s pre-season squad and he will be aiming for a regular role in the Rangers starting eleven next season.