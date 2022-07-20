Barcelona have identified Arsenal defender William Saliba as one of the alternative targets if they fail to sign Chelsea-linked Jules Kounde.

Kounde has agreed on personal terms with Chelsea and the Blues are close to agreeing on a deal with Sevilla for his signature.

The Frenchman would prefer a move to Barcelona but is more than willing to join Chelsea if they can agree on a deal with the Spanish giants.

Kounde is still Barcelona’s top defensive target but they have shortlisted an array of defenders they could pursue if they fail to sign him.

According to Catalan journalist Gerard Romero, Saliba is one of the defenders Barcelona are tracking as an alternative to Kounde.

The Frenchman was on loan at Marseille last season and was voted as Ligue 1’s Young Player of the Year.

Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he wants Saliba at Arsenal next season but the defender has not closed the door on a departure.

He is reportedly prepared to seek a permanent transfer if he is not in the Arsenal starting eleven at the start of next season.

Saliba does not want to be a squad player at the Emirates and is ready to force his way out of the club.

Marseille are expected to make another move for him late in the window and Barcelona could emerge as another destination if Kounde ends up at Chelsea.