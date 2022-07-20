Manchester City are not prepared to meet Brighton’s asking price for Marc Cucurella at the moment, according to ESPN.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko on his way to Arsenal, Manchester City are pushing to sign Cucurella from Brighton this summer.

The Spaniard has been Manchester City’s top target for a while and the club have opened official talks with Brighton over agreeing on a deal.

But for the moment, the two clubs are far apart in the valuation of the left-back at this stage of the negotiations.

It has been claimed that Manchester City are not interested in meeting Brighton’s £50m asking price for the full-back this summer.

The Spaniard impressed in his first season in the Premier League, but Manchester City feel he is worth around £30m.

Cucurella is the player Pep Guardiola wants but Manchester City do not want to pay over the odds for him.

Brighton signed him from Getafe for a fee of £15m last summer and are under no pressure to sell him at the moment.

Manchester City are prepared to abandon their pursuit of Cucurella if Brighton do not lower their asking price.