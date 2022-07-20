Portsmouth have pulled themselves back into the race to sign Accrington Stanley forward Colby Bishop after the 25-year-old’s proposed move to Blackpool collapsed, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

In spite of having signed Joe Pigott from Ipswich Town, Pompey are still in the market for more forward options and wanted to sign Bishop.

However, following the arrival of Championship side Blackpool on the scene, Danny Cowley’s side pulled themselves out of the race, with the manager himself admitting that the door had been closed on striking a deal for Bishop.

However, Bishop’s move to Blackpool collapsed and now the League One giants have entered the scene yet again.

Portsmouth had stayed in touch with Accrington Stanley throughout the entire period and are now set to give Bishop a medical just two days after he was originally due to arrive.

The deal is expected to be completed on the same basis as it had been agreed on by the two clubs previously, for £500,000.

Cowley is now expected to be able to wrap up the deal and have Bishop at his disposal for the new season.

Bishop has been with Accrington Stanley since 2019 and has more than 100 League One appearances to his name.