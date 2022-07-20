Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier is of the opinion that the Whites are well placed to avoid a long, drawn-out relegation battle of the like they had to endure in the 2021/22 season.

Considered by many to be one of the best young goalkeepers in the world, the 22-year-old exuded confidence ahead of the new season and saved a penalty during a 1-0 friendly loss to Aston Villa in Brisbane.

Leeds will end their pre-season tour of Australia with a fixture against Crystal Palace in Perth on Friday, then play host to Cagliari a week before kicking off the new Premier League campaign at the same venue versus Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Whites have been busy this summer, adding to the squad, and Meslier feels the trip to Australia is good for everyone in the team.

“It’s good to have some new players, of course we have already had Kalvin [and Raphinha] leaving, but they are good players to complete the team”, Meslier was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“It’s good to see some new faces in the club and the dressing room.

“Now we are a bigger roster, it’s better, we have good players and everyone has arrived with a fresh mentality after holidays and to come here [to Australia] is good for us and the club.”

Meslier was keen to highlight the difference between the upcoming season and the limited matches Jesse Marsch was in charge for last season.

“It’s different than last season.

“I think Jesse is the same but now he has a pre-season to prepare, last season he arrives and we were in a difficult moment”, he added.

“I don’t think he has changed anything but he has his players, good players, who have arrived.

“I think the puzzle was missing some pieces but now we are complete.”

Meslier played an important role as Leeds managed to secure Premier League survival only on the final matchday last season.