West Ham United star Tomas Soucek has revealed how important it was for his confidence to clock up some game time in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Rangers.

The 27-year-old joined the Hammers in January 2020 from Slavia Prague and since his joining he has been an integral part of David Moyes’ team.

The defensive midfielder bagged a total of 51 appearances for the club last season, scoring six goals in the process and helping his team reach the Europa League semi-final.

Soucek, who came on as a substitute and scored the sole goal for the Hammers in their 3-1 defeat to Rangers, emphasised the significance of the playing time he received, which will assist in building his confidence.

The 27-year-old underlined that the team are working hard throughout pre-season to be ready for the upcoming campaign and believes that the final two friendlies before their Premier League season opener will be crucial for them.

“I had only done running sessions at Rush Green and another few sessions with the team, but these minutes are very important for me and one goal is something extra for my confidence so that’s good in front of our fans”, Soucek told West Ham TV.

“The result was disappointing but we need to be pushing in the pre-season to get ready for the season.

“We had a really hard session with the manager and our legs are still heavy and it was seen on the pitch for 90 minutes, so we need to get ready because the level needs to be up.

“But we still have more than two weeks and that’s good and another two friendly games and each one will be very important before the first game of the season.”

Moyes will be looking for West Ham to hit the ground running in the new campaign as he seeks to keep his side in the European spots conversation once again.