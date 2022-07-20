Barcelona have been told by Sevilla to table a bid for Chelsea target Jules Kounde soon as they want to wrap up a deal to sell the defender by Thursday, according to CBS Sports.

Chelsea are in talks with Sevilla over signing the Frenchman and are closing in on a deal to capture him for a fee of €60m.

Personal terms have been agreed between Kounde and Chelsea and the Blues are now looking to close out the final agreement with Sevilla.

Barcelona are also interested in the Frenchman and are believed to be the defender’s preferred option but they are yet to make a concrete offer.

It has been claimed that Sevilla sporting director Monchi has made it clear to Barcelona that they need to make an offer for him soon.

An ultimatum has been delivered to Barcelona to make a straight cash bid or walk away from the pursuit of Kounde.

Sevilla do not want to waste more time and want to sort out the defender’s future in the next 24 hours.

It has been claimed that Monchi wants to wrap up a deal to sell the centre-back before the Sevilla squad fly out to Portugal on Thursday for a pre-season camp.

Kounde did not train with the squad today and Sevilla firmly believe that his departure is imminent.