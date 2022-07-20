Millwall boss Gary Rowett is impressed with the many different qualities that Leeds United loan star Jamie Shackleton will bring to the Lions and feels he is a great addition for the club.

The 22-year-old Leeds academy graduate, who has 27 top-flight appearances to his name, has moved out of Elland Road for the first time in his career, joining Championship side Millwall on a season-long loan deal.

The Millwall boss, while expressing his delight with the signing, insisted that the Lions were aware of the possibility of signing Shackleton for two weeks.

Rowett further believes that the 22-year-old, whose best position on the pitch he sees as being in central midfield, will offer Millwall energy and non-stop play next season, with his versatility an added bonus.

“Jamie is one we’ve been aware of for a couple of weeks”, Rowett told his club’s official website.

“He’s a great addition for us.

“He has bags of energy and good experience for a 22-year-old.

“He’s played well over 50 games for Leeds and now he’ll be looking for more regular game time – a lot of those have come through impacting the game late on.

“He’s got great energy.

“The beauty for me is that he is a player who offers you energetic, non-stop play in the middle of the pitch.

“That’s his best position, in my opinion, in one of those three midfield positions – either the two deeper ones or the number 10.

“However, he’s also played at right-back and right-wing-back in the Premier League, so he offers flexibility.”

Shackleton was used more regularly by Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds during the first half of last season but found his chances limited during the second half under Jesse Marsch.