Frank Lampard has stressed the importance of finding players with the right character and personality for his Everton dressing room.

Everton have signed just one player in James Tarkowski on a free transfer and Lampard has been pushing for more after a season where they almost got relegated from the Premier League.

Richarlison’s departure has necessitated the arrival of a new forward and the Everton boss is looking to make additions in various other areas of the squad as well.

But Lampard stressed that it is important that he finds the right players with the character and personality to elevate the dressing room atmosphere.

He insisted that players with a bad attitude will likely bring down the team and pointed out Tarkowski as the kind of character and personality he needs inside the dressing room going forward.

“[Director of football] Kevin [Thelwell] and I are big on personality”, Lampard told The Athletic.

“We want to bring in players of a good profile and you look at age there too because you can’t be too young or too old.

“You want good people.

“Selfish characters can be the downfall of any team.

“James Tarkowski is a well-spoken leader and straight away gives off a professional tone.

“Character in the dressing room is huge and the main attribute for me.”

Lampard will hope to have more new signings at his disposal before Everton take on Chelsea at Goodison Park on the opening day of the season.