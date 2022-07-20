Thomas Tuchel is pushing to keep West Ham United target Armando Broja at Chelsea as talks between the two clubs continue over a permanent transfer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Broja has returned to England from Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the US as speculation over his departure intensified over the last few days.

He is a big target for West Ham boss David Moyes and the east Londoners are pushing to secure a deal to sign the forward.

They are in direct negotiations with Chelsea but there is now pushback within Stamford Bridge over the prospect of selling the striker.

Tuchel is a big admirer of the striker and is now pushing the club to keep hold of the forward.

Chelsea lost Romelu Lukaku to Inter on loan this summer and are expected to try and sign a striker ahead of the new season.

Tuchel is now in favour of keeping Broja at the club but negotiations between the two sides are in full swing.

There were suggestions of a loan deal as well but the two clubs are in talks over a permanent switch for Broja to West Ham.

A loan move is not under consideration and the forward is open to the switch to the London Stadium.

He wants regular first-team football and it is unclear whether Tuchel can guarantee that to him next season.