Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has been in contact with Chelsea target Jules Kounde to convince him to move to the Catalan giants.

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign the French defender from Sevilla in the ongoing transfer window.

A verbal agreement is in place between the two clubs for a deal worth €65m and Chelsea have already agreed on personal terms with Kounde.

However, Kounde has a preference for Barcelona and Xavi is now personally getting involved in helping the Catalan giants land him.

According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona coach has been in touch with the Frenchman in order to convince him to move to the Nou Camp.

Kounde is Xavi’s top defensive target and he is trying to scupper Chelsea’s plans to sign him.

Barcelona are not prepared to offer as much as Chelsea in terms of transfer fee or wages but are counting on the defender’s will to move to the Nou Camp.

They are banking on Barcelona stalling on Chelsea in order to force Sevilla to work out a deal with the Catalan giants for a lower fee.

Barcelona successfully deployed the same tactics when they signed Raphinha despite Chelsea agreeing on a fee with Leeds United for the Brazilian.