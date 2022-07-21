Celtic are not currently looking to sign a new striker at present, but things could change if Albian Ajeti departs, according to Football Scotland.

Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou is currently putting his squad together over the course of pre-season and has just landed Moritz Jenz on loan from French side Lorient, while Aaron Mooy has signed a permanent deal.

It has been speculated that Celtic are now looking to sign another striker to support their existing options.

However, the Scottish champions are not currently looking for a new striker.

Postecoglou is pleased with the options he has on the books, although Celtic are looking to sell Ajeti if an acceptable bid arrives.

And if Ajeti were to depart Paradise then Celtic could go back into the market for another goal-getter.

In addition to Ajeti, Postecoglou can also call upon Kyogo Furuhashi, Georgios Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda and Johnny Kenny.

Celtic, who have scored 18 goals in their last five friendly games, open their Scottish title defence by welcoming Aberdeen to Celtic Park.