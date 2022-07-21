Roma have knocked back a cash plus player offer for Nicolo Zaniolo from Tottenham Hotspur, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spurs have already bolstered their attack this summer but boss Antonio Conte is looking for further reinforcements up front.

The Tottenham boss is a firm admirer of Roma winger Zaniolo and managing director of football Fabio Paratici is currently in Italy to work on both incomings and outgoings, including on the Giallorossi man.

Spurs are suggested to have been in talks with the Giallorossi over a move for Zaniolo, player that has been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

And the north London giants slapped in a player plus cash offer which includes €29m in addition to the services of centre-back Joe Rodon.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Rome giants have rejected Tottenham’s opening offer for Zaniolo.

Roma are claimed to be looking for a fee in the €50m range for Zaniolo and they are not interested in any deals involving swapping players.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs return to the table with an improved bid for the winger in the ongoing window.

It has been suggested they first need to offload two players to sign Zaniolo.