AC Milan have postponed a meeting due to take place today with the agent of Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga in order that they can focus on Charles De Ketelaere.

Tanganga is surplus to requirements at Tottenham and the club are keen to move him in the ongoing transfer window.

Bournemouth wanted to sign him on loan this summer but the centre-back rejected the move and is more interested in joining AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have already held talks with Tottenham over potentially signing Tanganga on an initial loan ahead of the new season.

They have been hoping to make further progress and had a meeting with the player’s agent locked in their diary.

It was due to take place today, but the meeting has been postponed, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

The talks were expected to be centred on the structure of the loan deal that would see Tanganga move to AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are reportedly prepared to pay a €2m loan fee to Tottenham as part of a potential deal.

However, AC Milan want to complete a deal to sign Club Brugge’s De Ketelaere before focusing on Tanganga.

And they are focused on that deal for the moment, rather than Tanganga.