Manchester United are planning to sell Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Fred as part of Erik ten Hag’s long-term plans of overhauling the squad, according to FootballTransfers.

Several players have already left the club this summer and Manchester United are hoping to add Frenkie de Jong to the three new signings in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

However, Manchester United’s attempts to move out a few more players are likely to wait until next year.

It has been claimed that Ten Hag is already planning a major overhaul of the squad at the end of next season.

Maguire, Martial and Fred are amongst the big names Manchester United are planning to sell next summer.

Ten Hag has refused to take the captaincy away from Maguire despite his poor last season and he is set to stay.

But he is not part of the Dutchman’s long-term plans and he is likely to be on the chopping block next year.

Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for Martial this summer but his pre-season resurgence coupled with the club’s failure to sign a forward is likely to keep him at Old Trafford next season.

But they are expecting a solid season will lead to them getting a good fee for him as well as midfielder Fred.

Ten Hag’s plans could change over the course of the season but for the moment, Maguire, Martial and Fred have been earmarked for departures next summer.