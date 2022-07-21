Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham United are monitoring the situation of Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko who has been likened to Erling Haaland, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Sesko made 37 appearances in all competitions for the reigning Austrian champions during the 2021/22 season, scoring eleven goals and laying on seven assists.

It has been claimed that the Slovenia international hopes to stay at the Red Bull Arena for at least one more campaign to further his development, but he could have offers on his table soon.

Salzburg, having already sold top scorer Karim Adeyemi to Borussia Dortmund, are reluctant to bid another in the striking department adieu.

The Eagles, the Toffees and the Hammers are all paying close attention to the 19-year-old forward, who was also linked with Newcastle United earlier this summer.

Everton lost last season’s top scorer Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, while Wilfried Zaha was the only player to hit double figures for the Eagles in the same period.

West Ham are on the hunt for another forward who could potentially compete with first choice target man Michail Antonio.

Sesko’s agent Elvis Basanovic was recently seen at Newcastle Airport, but was quick to distance himself and his client from a possible move to St. James’ Park.

With Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham now joining other clubs in the hunt for Sesko, interest is growing in the attacker.