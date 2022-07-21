Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin is close to returning to Huddersfield Town on another loan deal this summer, according to football.london.

The 20-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan with the Terriers and made an impression on the club during his Championship appearances.

The Championship club missed out on promotion but have been keen to have him back on loan again this summer

But Huddersfield faced competition from several sides in the Championship who have had Anjorin on their radar.

However, it has been claimed that Anjorin is closing in on returning to the John Smith’s Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea are close to agreeing on a fresh loan deal with Huddersfield for Anjorin to move back to the West Yorkshire club

The Terriers have managed to convince the attacking midfielder to choose them again despite offers from other Championship clubs.

Anjorin will work under a new manager in Danny Schofield at Huddersfield as Carlos Corberan left the club abruptly over the summer.