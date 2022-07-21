Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has conceded that he would have wanted coach Calvin Bassey for another season or two but tipped him to be at a top Premier League club in the near future following his move to Ajax.

Ajax have agreed to pay a fee of €27m, including add-ons, and a ten per cent sell-on clause in order to sign the 22-year-old defender this summer.

He has been roped in to replace Lisandro Martinez, who has completed a big-money move to Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.

Van Bronckhorst admitted that Bassey is a delight to work with as the defender is always prepared to listen to his coaches and work on his game constantly.

He conceded that he would have wanted to keep him for another year or so as he believes that he has more room for improvement but is clear that playing in the Champions League with Ajax will further help his growth as a player.

The Rangers boss also stressed that he is likely to be at one of the top Premier League clubs in the near future.

Van Bronckhorst told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “He is such a nice and open boy.

“The best thing about him is that he is open to coaching every day.

“I would have loved to work with him for another year or more because he is not at his peak yet and still has to develop further.

“But I do understand him because if you play at Ajax in the Champions League that development will come.

“And he will also appear at one of the top Premier League teams in a few seasons.”

Bassey was a big part of Rangers reaching the Europa League final and Van Bronckhorst believes that influenced the Ajax scouts.

“Those European games have weighed heavily on the scouts, I think.”

Rangers have banked big money from selling Bassey and it will give Van Bronckhorst more wiggle room in the transfer market.