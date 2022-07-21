Marc Cucurella is disappointed with the asking price Brighton have put on his head amid interest from Manchester City, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Pep Guardiola wants his countryman to arrive at the Etihad Stadium following the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal and Manchester City are trying to agree a deal with Brighton.

The Seagulls do not want to sell Cucurella though and have slapped an asking price of £50m on his head.

Manchester City do not want to pay more than £30m for Cucurella and have bid that amount, which was rejected, and it is far from clear whether a compromise fee can be agreed.

It is claimed that Cucurella informed Brighton several weeks ago that he is keen to leave if Manchester City come in for him.

And the defender is now disappointed at the high price tag that Brighton have put on him, which is scuppering the move.

The two clubs remain firmly in talks over Cucurella and the Spaniard will hope that he will eventually be able to join the English champions.

Cucurella came through the youth set-up at Barcelona and was signed by Brighton from Getafe last summer.