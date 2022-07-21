Barcelona and Newcastle United target Carney Chukwuemeka is still part of Steven Gerrard’s plans, but he is not interested in any talks over a new deal with Aston Villa at the moment, according to Sky Sports News.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been left out of Aston Villa’s pre-season preparations as speculation over his future at the club continues to be a theme of the summer.

Newcastle are interested in getting their hands on him, but Aston Villa would rather see him move abroad than join one of their Premier League rivals.

Barcelona are also interested and are believed to be pushing to take him to the Nou Camp this summer, a move which has been tipped to happen.

It has been claimed that Gerrard is still planning to have the teenager in his squad moving forward and he is very much in his thinking.

Chukwuemeka has no interest in discussing a new contract with Aston Villa despite his current deal only having a year left.

The midfielder wants more guaranteed first-team football and he is yet to get those assurances from Aston Villa.

A move to Borussia Dortmund appealed to him but their interest in him has waned over the summer.

Aston Villa may remain hopeful of agreeing on a new deal with the teenager but for the moment he will not be entertaining any such talks.