AC Milan have asked Tottenham Hotspur about taking midfielder Pape Matar Sarr to the San Siro, along with discussions over Japhet Tanganga.

The Italian champions are keen to snap up Tanganga on loan from Tottenham for the season and have held a meeting with Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici to understand all the costs involved.

AC Milan would like to sign Tanganga on loan for the season and also have an option to buy him.

However, according to Sky Italia, the Rossoneri also asked Paratici about midfielder Sarr.

The 19-year-old midfielder is due back at Tottenham this summer following a season spent on loan in France at Metz.

AC Milan would like to sign Sarr on loan.

It is unclear what plans Tottenham have for the midfielder for the coming season and whether they would be prepared to let him spend the season at AC Milan.

Sarr, a Senegal international, is rated as a big talent and the Rossoneri want to be able to call upon him for next term.