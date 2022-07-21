Nottingham Forest star Nicholas Ioannou is all set to leave the Tricky Trees for Como permanently, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Ioannou was signed by Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2020 but he has spent the last one-and-a-half seasons on loan.

Last season he went on loan to Como in Serie B and helped them achieve a comfortable 13th position in the Italian second tier following their promotion in the previous campaign.

Como were impressed by the Cypriot star’s performances and wanted him back next season to continue at the Stadio Giuseppe-Sinigaglia.

And now the left-back is heading back to Como on a permanent deal to reinforce their defence ahead of next season.

He departs Nottingham Forest having made only five appearances in total but he only had one year left on his contract.

Thus, by selling him to Como, Nottingham Forest are ensured of a fee for the left-back instead of risking losing him on a free transfer.

For Como last season Ioannou made 30 appearances in Serie B and he will be looking to continue in the same vein now that he is there permanently as well.