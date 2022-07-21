Nottingham Forest have not given up hope of winning the race for Everton target Morgan Gibbs-White, though his asking price remains an issue, according to The Athletic.

Gibbs-White’s future at Wolves remains uncertain amid interest from several sides, including Premier League pair Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Wolves may yet sell the midfielder, but are claimed to want £30m to let him move on, something which has been a problem for his suitors.

Nottingham Forest though have not yet given up hope that they can tempt Gibbs-White to the City Ground before the transfer window shuts on 1st September.

His asking price is a problem for Forest, but it is suggested it may not be insurmountable.

The Tricky Trees have just handed Jesse Lingard a hugely lucrative contract for 12 months as they seek to make a big impact in the Premier League.

The club are backing boss Steve Cooper following their promotion to the Premier League and the manager is a big fan of Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White though is in no rush to take a quick decision on his future and the saga may continue to rumble on.