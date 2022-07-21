Robin Koch believes Leeds United’s pre-season tour has helped hugely in introducing the Whites’ team spirit to their new recruits.

Koch joined Marcelo Bielsa’s freshly promoted Leeds from Frieburg in the summer of 2020, but missed a significant number of games in each of his first two seasons due to injuries.

The 26-year-old helped Leeds avoid relegation from the Premier League last term and is currently trying to impress Jesse Marsch over the course of pre-season.

Koch, who was the only outfield player to complete 90 minutes in Leeds’ 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday, believes that the tour has enhanced the team spirit, which he considers to be one of their greatest assets.

The centre-back underlined that the Whites are creating something significant as a group, both on and off the field, and emphasised the importance of the new additions’ participation in the team’s pursuit of a successful season.

“It’s good, especially for the new players to come on a trip like this”, Koch said on LUTV.

“We’re building something as a team, both on and off the pitch.

“It’s one of our biggest strengths to be together as a team.

“Over the two years I’ve been here now, every moment you feel this bond between all of the players.

“We need to keep this, build on this and get the new players involved and then we can aim for a good season.”

Leeds will face Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace on Friday at the Optus Stadium, which will be their final pre-season match in Australia.