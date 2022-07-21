Red Bull Salzburg have made it clear that they will not be sanctioning the potential departure of Newcastle United-linked Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to Chronicle Live.

Sesko made 37 appearances in all competitions for Die Roten Bullen during the 2021/22 season, scoring eleven goals and laying on seven assists.

The Slovenian’s agent Elvis Basanovic recently made a trip to Tyneside, which got Newcastle fans excited given their interest in the forward amid their search for more attacking firepower.

Sesko became a regular in the Salzburg line-up only last season and is under contract with them until the summer of 2026.

The reigning Austrian champions currently have no intention of parting with the 19-year-old after having seen last season’s top scorer Karim Adeyemi move to Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

Attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson followed Adeyemi out of the the exit door, moving to Leeds United, and vice-captain Zlatko Junuzovic has since retired and joined Liefering as assistant manager.

Newcastle are looking to bring in another forward as well as a right winger carrying a goal threat this summer.

The Magpies finished last season in eleventh place in the Premier League, climbing from the bottom of the table in the second half of the campaign under Eddie Howe.