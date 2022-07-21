Serie A side Salernitana have fallen back in the race for the signature of West Ham United target Ben Brereton Diaz due to the competition for his signature.

West Ham are in the market for a striker to provide support and competition for first choice hitman Michail Antonio and are keen on Brereton Diaz.

The Hammers have failed with efforts in previous windows to bring another striker on board but are hoping to rectify that this summer.

However, West Ham are not the only side keen on Brereton Diaz, who has caught the eye with his performances for Blackburn in the Championship.

He has been firmly on the radar at Italian Serie A side Salernitana.

However, according to Italian outlet Tuttosalernitana.com, I Granata are no longer among the teams that are likely to snap the Riversiders star up.

Salernitana have fallen behind in the pursuit of Brereton Diaz’s services as several other big-name clubs are now interested in him.

The Italians are claimed to have turned their attention towards an alternative option in Brighton man Neal Maupay, though he is also considered unlikely, while West Ham are touted to be preferring Diaz over another Championship forward in the shape of Dwight McNeil.