Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson and the player could be unveiled in the next 48 hours, according to Yorkshire Live.

The defensive midfielder played for Ipswich Town on loan during the second part of the previous season, making 17 appearances and scoring twice as the Tractor Boys finished in the top half of League One.

After the 2021/22 season, Bakinson returned to Ashton Gate after Ipswich decided not to exercise their option to recruit him on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old has had a fallout with Robins boss Nigel Pearson and is expected to leave the the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Darren Moore’s side have been keen to bring the 23-year-old to their midfield set-up and the Owls have held talks with Bristol City hierarchy regarding a permanent move to Hillsborough.

It has been claimed that the negotiations are now at an advanced stage and Bakinson could be unveiled as a Sheffield Wednesday player in the next 48 hours.

The 23-year-old has been left out of the Robins’ pre-season games and told to train with the Under-23 squad.

Bakinson’s impending arrival at Hillsborough will further increase competition in the Owls’ midfield as they have already recruited Will Vaulks in the ongoing transfer window.