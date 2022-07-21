Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has admitted that he is aware that Tottenham Hotspur linked Piero Hincapie has attracted the interest of several clubs this summer.

Leverkusen signed the Ecuadorian centre-back from Talleres last summer and he was only expected to play a bit-part role in his first season in Europe.

However, Hincapie made a massive impression in his first campaign in Europe and clocked 27 Bundesliga appearances for the German club.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe and Tottenham are amongst the sides who have their eyes on the defender this summer.

Rolfes admitted that he is acutely aware that several clubs are keen to snare Hincapie away from Leverkusen at the moment.

But he stressed that Hincapie has a contract until 2026 with the club, indicating that Leverkusen are not interested in selling him.

Rolfes told German magazine Kicker: “The situation is relatively simple for him.

“I know there are a lot of clubs who are interested in him.

“But he also has a long-term contract.”

Leverkusen are happy with his development and are prepared to offer him a new contract on better wages to further secure his future at the club.