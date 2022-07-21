Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed that each of his three centre-backs, whom he recognises as his chief scouts for the central forward position, picked out Colby Bishop as the toughest striker they have faced.

After a few hiccups, the League One giants finally managed to capture their target from Accrington Stanley for an undisclosed fee.

Championship side Blackpool had all but sealed the signing of Bishop only for the switch to suddenly collapse, letting Portsmouth back in.

Portsmouth wasted no time in sealing the signing of Bishop from Accrington and Cowley is delighted.

Giving an insight into the decision to make the move, Cowley revealed that he had asked his three central defenders, Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett, and Connor Ogilvie, for their opinion on the toughest forward they have faced.

Each of the three came up with the name of Bishop thus making the manager’s decision easy.

“My chief scouts in the centre-forward department are always my centre-halves, so we spoke with Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett and Connor Ogilvie”, Cowley told his club’s official website.

“I asked them for the toughest forward they’ve played against in this division and they all said Colby, which says a lot about his attributes.

“He’s an unselfish link player, which is something that we really like and we relish the opportunity to play into and up to him.

“We also like to get into wide areas and cross the ball, and in the box he carries a real threat – both from open play and set-pieces.

“It’s a really exciting signing for Portsmouth Football Club and we’ve had to be patient, but I think that Colby could see that he’s really wanted here.”

Bishop will be looking to hit the ground running at Portsmouth as he aims to contribute towards an expected promotion bid next season.