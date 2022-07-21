West Ham United have put in an official offer for Sassuolo hitman Gianluca Scamacca, according to Sky Sports News.

David Moyes wants to reinforce his options in the final third, but West Ham look set to lose out on long time target Jesse Lingard, who is tipped to join Nottingham Forest.

The Hammers are continuing efforts to land Italy international Scamacca and have now slapped in a bid.

It is claimed that the bid is more than €40m, but it is unclear whether it meets Sassuolo’s €50m valuation of the striker.

Talks between the two clubs, which are claimed to be positive, are ongoing.

Scamacca has been prolific in Serie A for Sassuolo and Hammers boss Moyes is an admirer of his talents.

West Ham are also firmly in the mix to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea and it remains to be seen if they will be prepared to do both deals.

Missing out on Lingard though could see funds put aside for that deal able to be used elsewhere, especially as West Ham were prepared to make him their top earner.