West Ham United target Armando Broja is driving his attempt to leave Chelsea this summer on a permanent deal in order to play regular first-team football next season, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old striker has returned early to London from Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the US in order to finalise his move away from the Blues.

West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over taking Broja to the London Stadium on a permanent deal.

However, they are still waiting for Chelsea’s response to their £30m bid for Broja as they push to secure a deal to sign him.

And it has been claimed that is the young striker who is driving the negotiations to leave Chelsea this summer.

The proposed move for Broja has not emerged from a request from Chelsea but the player is pushing to leave.

His desire is to start regular first-team matches after spending last season on loan at Southampton.

Thomas Tuchel does not want to sell the forward and has been pushing Chelsea to keep hold of the player.

But the Albania international is keen on the move and is trying to move away from Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal.