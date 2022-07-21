West Ham United are still waiting for an answer to their latest bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old midfielder is a big target for West Ham this summer and David Moyes has been pushing to take him to England.

Their initial bid of around £20m was rejected by Lille and the French giants insisted that the player is not for sale.

West Ham went back with an offer of £30m in a renewed effort to snare Onana away from Lille this summer.

And it has been claimed that West Ham are yet to hear back from the French club since their last bid.

Lille are mulling over whether to accept the offer given the money on offer for a player they signed for just €7m from Hamburg last summer.

The latest offer from West Ham would mean four times the profit on the midfielder after just one season at Lille.

However, Hamburg would also get a slice of the profit and they are hoping to see the deal happen.

The Hammers are keen to get their hands on Onana and are eagerly waiting for Lille’s answer to their last bid.