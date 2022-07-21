West Ham United had no intention of being drawn into a bidding war with Nottingham Forest and other clubs over Jesse Lingard, according to Sky Sports News.

Lingard has completed a move to Nottingham Forest and is set to earn £200,000 per week at the City Ground; his contract is only set to run for 12 months.

West Ham had been hugely keen to land the attacker following the end of his contract at Manchester United and he was a key target for David Moyes.

📸 𝗚𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗬 | 𝗝𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗘 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗔𝗥𝗗 Click the link to view a range of images as @JesseLingard becomes our latest signing 🤝 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 21, 2022

However, they would not be drawn into a bidding war with Forest and other sides for his signature.

West Ham offered what they believe was a fair contract proposal and did not want to increase it further.

Lingard will now be looking to get his career back on track after a season of little game time at Manchester United.

The attacker could make his home debut for Nottingham Forest against West Ham on 14th August.

Forest have backed boss Steve Cooper in the transfer market over the course of the summer so far and will be hoping Lingard can quickly make an impact at the City Ground.