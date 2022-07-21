Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has indicated that Jesse Lingard’s big wages could destabilise the Nottingham Forest squad.

Forest are the favourites to sign the attacking midfielder on a free transfer and they are expected to beat West Ham to his signature.

The Hammers have been unwilling to meet Lingard’s wage demands, while Nottingham Forest are keen to offer more money in order to attract him to the City Ground this summer.

However, Agbonlahor warned that there could be a massive disparity between Lingard’s salary and the rest of the squad and that could affect the mood inside the team.

He feels Nottingham Forest are trying to make a big statement by signing Lingard but feels it could lead to other players wanting more money.

The former striker also insisted Lingard has a better chance of making it back into the England squad if he joins West Ham.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “They are reporting maybe close to £200,000 per week Nottingham Forest are going to pay him.

“What does that do to the rest of the Nottingham Forest squad of players though?

“I can’t see many of those players being over £30,000 or £40,000 per week, coming from the Championship.

“Is that going to affect the squad? Are they trying to make a big statement but is it going to affect other players wanting bigger money as well?

“Does Jesse Lingard really see playing for Nottingham Forest next season as a chance to get into the World Cup squad?

“He is got a better chance, for me, playing for West Ham.”

Lingard is expected to make a decision over his next club this week with Nottingham Forest leading the race to sign him.