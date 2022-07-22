AC Milan are hoping to agree a deal with Club Brugge for Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere verbally over the weekend, despite making no progress on the swoop today.

The Rossoneri were recently in Belgium to progress talks with Club Brugge and have been boosted by De Ketelaere making it clear they are the only club he wants to join.

Leeds are maintaining their interest in the attacking midfielder in the hope a move to AC Milan does not happen.

The Rossoneri remain confident that a deal can be done and, according to Sky Italia, are hoping to have a verbal agreement over the weekend, with then the paperwork completed at the beginning of next week.

However, they made no progress towards signing De Ketelaere today.

The Belgian continues to be AC Milan’s priority and they are determined to push a deal over the line.

They are reluctant though to go beyond the end of next week without an agreement.

He scored 14 goals in 39 league games last season for Club Brugge, along with providing eight assists for his team-mates.