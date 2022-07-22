Arsenal star William Saliba has agreed to sign a new contract with the Gunners, according to journalist Freddie Paxton.

Saliba spent the previous season on loan with French club Marseille and earned plaudits for his performances in Ligue 1.

After some uncertainty regarding his future, stoked by the player himself admitting he would be happy to continue with Marseille, Saliba cleared doubts by stressing his desire to play for Arsenal.

He is now back with Arsenal where he currently has a contract that runs until the summer of 2024, but that is set to change.

Saliba is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal with Arsenal, as the club and the centre-back have reached an agreement.

Crucial to the agreement being reached were the positive talks between Arsenal and Saliba before the club departed for the United States of America earlier in the month.

Arsenal are said to be happy with how the centre-back has progressed and see him as a vital player in the future.

Saliba has yet to make a competitive appearance for Arsenal’s senior team but with two appearances to his name on the American pre-season tour and a new contract he will be aiming to prove his worth at the Emirates.