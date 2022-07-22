Atletico Madrid are currently not in a position to meet Leicester City’s financial demands for full-back Timothy Castagne.

Leicester supporters have been frustrated by the club’s lack of activity in the transfer market, especially after a disappointing season.

The primary reason for Leicester’s inactivity is claimed to be the Foxes first having to sell players before they can buy, but they have not started on that front either.

One possible sale could be Castagne, who is of interest to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, but unless things change the possibility seems remote at the moment.

Atletico Madrid are not in a position to satisfy Leicester’s asking price for Castagne, according to French radio station RMC.

The La Liga club are claimed to have already made several attempts for the Belgian star but none of them were to Leicester’s liking.

Atletico Madrid have all but sealed the signing of Udinese star Nahuel Molina but still want to add to their full-back department.

If the Spanish club come back with an offer more in line with Leicester’s thinking, the Foxes may be of a persuasion to sell him.