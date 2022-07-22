Barcelona are closing in on an agreement with Chelsea for the signature of Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta this summer.

Azpilicueta’s contract was extended by another year by Chelsea unilaterally by the previous regime but he has been clear about wanting to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

He has spent more than a decade at Chelsea but is now keen to return to Spain where Barcelona have been his preferred choice for some time.

The Catalan giants have been in talks with Chelsea over getting Azpilicueta for a while and it has been claimed that an agreement is imminent.

According to Catalan daily Sport, the two clubs are close to working out a deal worth €5m for the defender’s move to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona have already agreed on personal terms on a contract and Azpilicueta is expected to sign a two-year contract with an option of another year.

Chelsea have accepted Azpilicueta’s request to leave in honour of his more than a decade-long service to the club.

The agreement could be finalised soon with Chelsea close to signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla for a fee of €65m.

Azpilicueta has been patiently waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement and is ready to pack his bags for Spain.