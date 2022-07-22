Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez will sit down for talks with Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong soon after being told by the club that the Dutchman needs to be sold this summer.

Manchester United have an agreement in place with Barcelona for the signature of De Jong for a deal worth €75m and another €10m in add-ons.

Barcelona want to sell and Erik ten Hag is prepared to welcome the midfielder to Old Trafford with open arms this summer, but the player is yet to greenlight the move.

De Jong is yet to sort out a deferred payment issue with Barcelona and is in the US with the rest of the squad for their pre-season tour.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona coach Xavi is set to talk to De Jong to explain the situation as outlined to him by the club.

The club have made it clear to the coach that De Jong needs to be sold for financial reasons this summer.

The Barcelona coach has been in favour of keeping the Dutchman but he is now prepared to listen to the club.

He will soon hold talks with De Jong and try to impress upon him Barcelona’s need to sell him this summer.

The Catalan giants are likely to face financial issues if they fail to sell the midfielder.

Barcelona have already signed big-name players in Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski but cannot register them for the moment as there is no space on their wage bill.