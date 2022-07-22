Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is on the process of completing a permanent transfer to Burnley, according to the Daily Mail.

An academy product of Manchester City, Muric has not broken into the first team picture at the Citizens and instead has spent most of his senior career on loan.

Last season, he went on loan to Adana Demirspor in Turkey and managed 32 appearances for them while keeping ten clean sheets.

Manchester City have already seen one academy product goalkeeper leave them permanently this season, Gavin Bazunu, and now they are set to see another leave.

Muric is close to sealing a permanent transfer away to Burnley in the Championship with the fee being in the region of £3m.

Manchester City are also thought to have inserted a buy-back option in the deal that takes Muric to Burnley.

Burnley have seen both Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey depart this summer and they want to make up for their deficiency between the sticks.

23-year old Muric will be hoping to further his development with Burnley and help them gain promotion back to the Premier League.