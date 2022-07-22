Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and it is expected to be completed today, according to The Times.

The 23-year-old defender is on his way to Stamford Bridge this summer and the negotiations are at an advanced stage.

Chelsea have agreed to pay a fee of £55m to Sevilla for the signature of the defender and personal terms are also in place with him.

There was a threat of Barcelona potentially hijacking the deal as Kounde has been a big target for the Catalan giants this summer.

However, Barcelona have made it clear that they will not be matching Chelsea’s offer and have given up on the idea of signing Kounde.

The Frenchman travelled with the rest of the Sevilla squad to Portugal for a pre-season camp on Thursday.

But now he is expected to leave the camp and undergo the formalities of a deal to sign for Chelsea.

The defender has been a target for Chelsea since last summer when Sevilla refused to sell him for anything less than his €80m release clause.

They were open to negotiating a fee a year later and Chelsea are now on the verge of signing him.