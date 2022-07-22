AC Milan and Barcelona have no interest in meeting Aston Villa’s asking price for Newcastle United tracked Carney Chukwuemeka, according to The Athletic.

Aston Villa are in a quandary regarding what to do with the 18-year-old midfielder, who has a year left on his contract with the club.

The teenager has no interest in discussing a new deal with Aston Villa unless he receives guarantees about regular first-team minutes next season.

Newcastle are amongst the Premier League clubs who are keeping close tabs on the situation and are prepared to pounce for him this summer but Aston Villa would prefer to let him leave for a club outside England

AC Milan and Barcelona have their eyes on him as well but they are in no mood to pay what Aston Villa want from his departure at the moment.

The Midlands club have slapped a £20m asking price on Chukwuemeka, however both clubs are not keen on that price.

They do not want to pay such a figure for a teenage midfielder who could be out of contract next season.

If the 18-year-old runs down his contract at Villa, the two European clubs could sign him for a £400,000 compensation fee next summer.

Steven Gerrard still has the midfielder in his plans but for the moment Aston Villa are pondering over what to do with the youngster this summer as he continues to resist talks over a new deal.