Everton are considering making a move for Belgium and Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old has a year left on his contract at Wolves and he has been linked with a move away from the Midlands club.

He is of interest to several Premier League clubs and Everton are claimed to be amongst the sides who are interested in the Belgian.

Frank Lampard wants to add a top-class midfielder to his squad as part of his plans to improve his team ahead of next season.

And the Everton boss is claimed to be an admirer of Belgium international Dendoncker and is pushing to take him to Goodison Park.

He is also liked by the Everton board and the club are pondering making a move for the midfielder.

Everton are expected to explore the possibility of getting their hands on the Belgian in the next few weeks.

The Toffees have a limited budget to play around with and they see in Dendoncker someone who could be available for an affordable fee.

While he is in the final 12 months of his contract, Wolves do have an option to extend the midfielder’s deal by another year if they want to.