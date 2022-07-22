Tottenham Hotspur football director Fabio Paratici has offered midfield outcast Tanguy Ndombele to AC Milan during a meeting in Italy.

Paratici met the Rossoneri hierarchy in the fashion capital of the world on Thursday for transfer talks over several players.

AC Milan are interested in signing Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga on loan and he was a major subject of their conversations.

The Serie A champions have also enquired about the possibility of signing Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr in the summer.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Spurs also proposed the possibility of Ndombele ending up at the San Siro in the ongoing window.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan at Lyon, but the Ligue 1 giants have no intention of taking up the option to buy him.

Ndombele is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans and the club are desperately trying to find a new club for him this summer.

Offloading Ndombele is a major issue for Paratici and he offered AC Milan a chance to sign him ahead of the new season.

It is unclear whether AC Milan would be receptive to the possibility of getting their hands on the Frenchman this summer.