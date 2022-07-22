Rasmus Kristensen has revealed that his Leeds United team-mate Brenden Aaronson is one of the toughest players he knows and has backed him to add a creative spark to the Whites side.

Kristensen spent two years playing alongside Aaronson in Austria and both players made a switch to Elland Road from RB Salzburg in the ongoing transfer window.

Aaronson made his debut for Jesse Marsch’s team against Aston Villa at the Suncorp Arena, clocking up 45 minutes, while Kristensen featured for 64 minutes.

The Danish international is of the view that Aaronson will add quality to the Whites’ midfield and also emphasised that, despite not being one of the biggest outfield players, the American is undoubtedly one of the toughest he knows.

Kristensen praised the US international for his attacking technical skills in picking the proper pass to assist and also to score for his team.

“He has a really good feeling about what’s going on around him and then he’s able to make the last pass or make the last action to score the goal”, Kristensen was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“He will definitely bring some of his creativity and I feel like Brenden is not the biggest guy, but he’s one of the toughest that I know.

“He’s not afraid of anything and he runs his a— off every game.

“I think that’s one of his qualities, he’s an offensive technical player but he has that working hard mentality, it’s really appreciated.”

It remains to be seen if Kristensen is proven right and Aaronson rises to the challenge of the Premier League, which sees Leeds kick off their campaign against against Wolves on the opening day of the season.