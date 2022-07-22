Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he is assuming that the club are not going to sell any more important players amidst suggestions that Antony could still leave for Manchester United.

Antony has continued to be linked with Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with the winger at Old Trafford.

Ajax’s €80m asking price has slowed down the talks, but there are claims that Antony’s agent is in Manchester to hold fresh talks with the Red Devils.

Ten Hag has also stressed the importance of adding to his attacking depth but Schreuder stressed that given Ajax have sold so many players this summer, he is under the assumption that no one else will leave.

He stressed that he has been in constant touch with the club’s board and admitted that selling another key player would not be the best thing to do in the ongoing transfer window.

Schreuder told ESPN Netherlands: “We have sold a lot of players, which has not happened in recent years but of course, we have also bought.

“We have sold so many players that I assume no one will leave.

“But we do talk to each other every day.

“I am counting on no one to leave and if we sell another important player, it would not be good for us.”

Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui are amongst the nine players Ajax have lost this summer.