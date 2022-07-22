Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is of the view that he will be able to continue playing at the top level for five or six more years and believes that other players can benefit from his experience.

The 30-year-old defender made 21 league appearances last season for the Whites, but missed a significant portion of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

The Scotsman is one of six players at Leeds that are now over 30 years old, while Victor Orta and Jesse Marsch are rebuilding the Yorkshire outfit with younger players.

Cooper, who has two years left on his contract, is of the opinion that he is capable of carrying on his career for at least five more years and is confident that with the facilities and medical personnel provided he will be able to maintain himself.

The player further added that with his experience he wants to aid the club by pushing the younger players as well as the seasoned ones to get the best out of them on the field.

“I still believe I can play for the next five or six years at least”, Cooper was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“I look after myself.

“We’ve got great facilities, we’ve got great people around us, the doctors, the physios, everyone always helping us to be in tip-top condition.

“I feel amazing and on the pitch, I just want to help the lads out, try to get the best out of every single player, whether you’re a young lad, whether you’re an experienced lad.

“Drag each other to try to be successful.”

Whites boss Marsch is likely to lean heavily on Cooper’s experience during his first full season in the dugout at Elland Road.