Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has revealed that he is expecting an amazing atmosphere at Ibrox and is confident Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers will prove to be a good test for his side.

After Nuno Espirito Santo left, Conte took over Tottenham, helping the team finish fourth in the 2021/22 season and qualify for the Champions League ahead of north London rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham have been active in the transfer market, in a departure from their usual approach, as Conte has strengthened his squad with six summer signings.

Conte is now preparing his side to go up against Scottish giants Rangers and is expecting a fierce atmosphere at Ibrox which will help to provide a real test for Tottenham.

The Italian praised Van Bronckhorst’s side as formidable opponents, pointing out that they reached the Europa League final last season and is confident that the match against Rangers will provide a strong test.

“I am sure the atmosphere will be amazing”, Conte told Tottenham Hotspur official site.

“When you play away against Rangers and Celtic, it’s always very difficult because we play in an amazing atmosphere, but it will be a good test for us and, for sure, we are talking about a really good team.

“They lost the final of the Europa League last season, and in the last game, a friendly game, they beat West Ham 3-1.”

Conte’s side will travel to Glasgow to take on Scottish giants Rangers in a pre-season friendly on Saturday at Ibrox.