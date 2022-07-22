Former Borussia Dortmund assistant Rene Maric is set to be appointed as Jesse Marsch’s number 2 at Leeds United, according to The Athletic.

Marsch has been looking to add to his coaching staff ahead of the new season and getting a new number 2 has been a priority.

Talks have taken place between Leeds and Maric and he is on the verge of moving to Elland Road as the American’s number 2.

The 29-year-old has been out of work since Marco Rose and his staff were sacked by Dortmund at the end of last season.

Maric played a key role in a backroom team that saw Dortmund finish second in the Bundesliga last season but they were disappointing in the Champions League and the Europa League.

The young coach is highly rated in Europe and has already held high-level jobs at several clubs.

He was the assistant at Red Bull Salzburg before Marsch was appointed in March 2019 by the Austrian club.

Maric also spent two years with Borussia Monchengladbach between 2019 and 2021 as Rose’s number 2.

Marsch initially targeted Chris Armas, who recently served as Ralf Rangnick’s assistant at Manchester United, but the American said no due to personal issues.