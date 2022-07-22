Abdoulaye Doucoure believes Everton can take inspiration from West Ham and spring a surprise in the upcoming campaign, despite barely surviving in the Premier League last season.

Everton survived by the skin of their teeth last season and avoided being relegated from the Premier League for the first time.

They are being considered by many to be one of the favourites for another relegation battle next season due to their poor start to pre-season and a lack of activity in the transfer market.

However, Doucoure stressed that the 2022/23 campaign will be a fresh start for everyone at Everton and insisted that the club are desperate to avoid what happened last season.

He feels West Ham could be the inspiration for Everton given they recently avoided being relegated and then qualified for Europe in the following season through rapid improvements.

The midfielder feels that it will depend on how Everton start next season as he thinks they have the talent to beat anyone on their day.

Doucoure told The Athletic: “We all want a fresh start.

“We don’t want to relive what happened last season. It was a good reminder for everyone.

“I remember when I was at Watford. West Ham were fighting with us at the time [the end of the 2019/20 season]. They stayed up and then after [2020/21], they finished in Europe.

“The big difference can be avoiding relegation.

“I’m not saying we’re going to play for Europe but you never know in football.

“You can have a great start and, especially with the team we have, we can beat anyone — especially at home.”

Everton will start the season with a tough assignment when they host Chelsea at Goodison Park on the opening day.